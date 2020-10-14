Voting sign in Ashcroft, May 2017. Photo credit: Barbara Roden

The Editor’s Desk: Election excitemezzzzzz

The provincial election campaign has been something of a snooze until now

Am I right in saying you were all edified, enlightened, and entertained by the provincial leadership debate on Tuesday night, which is just wrapping up as I write? Yes, I know I’m really pushing the deadline in finishing this piece, but I like living life on the edge.

The debate was nothing if not exciting, and it certainly wasn’t exciting. While it never (thank goodness) plumbed the depths of the first presidential debate (although there was some talking over each other, particularly from NDP leader John Horgan and Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson), and even managed to clear the low bar set by the vice presidential debate, inasmuch as we actually got answers to some of the questions, there were no knockout punches or real stand-out moments, apart from Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau’s heartfelt comments about racism.

Horgan managed to more or less dodge the justified claim that this is a completely unnecessary election, called mainly because he’s making a bid for four more years of power. Wilkinson spent more time than he probably wanted to talking about recent sexist comments made by Liberal candidate and former MLA Jane Thornthwaite and various tone-deaf statements he’s made over the years. Furstenau — who had been leader of the BC Greens for precisely one month as of debate night — had the least to lose, and did well, but must have wondered more than once what on Earth she’d signed up for. She obviously knew, when she threw her hat in the Green Party leadership ring, that one day she’d be facing this situation if she won, but I doubt she thought it would be this soon.

If you were playing along at home with a Bingo card, you’d have filled up your squares pretty quickly. Site C? ICBC dumpster fire? First Nations relations? $10 a day daycare? Affordable housing? Tent cities? Opioid crisis? All present and accounted for. Thank goodness we finally have ride-hailing services (after a fashion, in some parts of the province), or we’d doubtless have heard about that too.

That all these topics came up is hardly surprising — they’re important — but it made the debate sound like déjà vu, a mere rehash of the points they’ve been talking about for months and a reiteration of their stances on said points. Apart from Wilkinson having to talk about the Thornthwaite comments, which surfaced at the weekend, it’s a debate that could have taken place at almost anytime in the last three-and-a-half years. Yes, COVID-19 got a mention or two, mostly when Horgan was challenged over lack of support for the tourism industry, which has taken a body blow over the last six months, but if anyone had much of anything else to say about it then I missed it.

It was telling, to me, that while Horgan and Wilkinson spent a lot of time attacking each other, Furstenau continually made the point that no matter what the outcome of the election, all three leaders and their parties need to work together for the good of all British Columbians, not retreat to petty partisan politics of the type too often on display. Put it this way: if I had to pick the person for whom “Grabbing power and holding onto it for as long as possible” isn’t a major (if unspoken) part of their vision for the future of B.C., it’s the leader without a Y chromosome.

That said, I also must have missed any meaningful discussion about the very real challenges facing rural B.C. I’m confident that all three party leaders know there’s a fairly substantial part of the province that’s not in the Lower Mainland or southern Vancouver Island— Wilkinson name-checked Lillooet! — but I heard almost nothing about those apparently semi-mythical lands and their mysterious denizens. It was déjà vu all over again, and a depressing reminder that no matter who ends up with the reins of power once the election dust has settled, a million or so British Columbians will probably still find themselves beyond Hope.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columnist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OPINION: Why trade restrictions must be eliminated during 2nd wave of COVID-19

Just Posted

Honour House Society founder and President Allan De Genova (l) and Robert Parkinson, Health and Wellness Director, Ambulance Paramedics of BC and Director, Honour House Society, at the opening of Honour Ranch near Ashcroft, Oct. 5, 2019. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Honour Ranch makes use of ‘down time’ to complete essential work

Unable to run programs because of COVID-19, volunteers made the site ready for year-round use

Seventh-Day Adventist Church Pastor Charles Lomudak (l) with Daniel Collett and Marina Papais (r of sign), Gary Dost (third from r), Gwen and Katie Henderson (4th and 5th from r), and congregants with the church’s new sign. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
New mosaic at Ashcroft church labour of love for congregants

Seventh-Day Adventist Church worked with local artists to design, create new sign

Fraser-Nicola Green Party candidate Jonah Timms was in Ashcroft on Oct. 1 to meet with local supporters and kick off his campaign. He took time out to visit the Harmony Bell mosaic installation at the Heritage Park and ring the bell for world harmony. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Meet the Fraser-Nicola candidates: Jonah Timms (BC Green Party)

‘I am tired of our elected officials ignoring problems or working too slowly to solve them’

Jackie Tegart is running as the BC Liberal Party candidate in the Fraser-Nicola riding. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Meet the Fraser-Nicola candidates: Jackie Tegart (BC Liberal Party)

‘The Interior and rural communities need a strong voice in the Legislature’

Fraser-Nicola NDP candidate Aaron Sumexheltza was in Ashcroft on Oct. 9, where he met with members of the Ashcroft Slough Society on Evans Road. He says that his travels through the riding show that while the communities are similar, they each have different priorities. (from l) Dora Winwood; River Winwood; Aaron Sumexheltza; Gloria Mertens; Daniel Collett; Marina Papais.
Meet the Fraser-Nicola candidates: Aaron Sumexheltza (BC NDP)

‘I have a long history of helping the communities of this region grow and thrive’

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health records three new COVID-19 cases, one person in ICU

The outbreak at Kelowna’s Calvary Chapel has been declared over

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

John Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Most Read