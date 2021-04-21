Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)

The Editor’s Desk: Show me the vaccine

What, me worried about the COVID-19 vaccine? Not in the slightest

There’s a fair bit of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy out there, much of it centred around the AstraZeneca vaccine due to reports of blood clots linked to the vaccine. Indeed, the number one question I’ve been getting about the Community Vaccine Clinic scheduled for Ashcroft starting on April 26 is “What type of vaccine will they be using?”

The answer, as of the time of writing, is either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (subject to supplies). However, if an itinerant vaccine peddler were to arrive in Ashcroft tomorrow, trundling his cart down the road and shouting “Roll up, roll up! Get your AstraZeneca vaccine here! Nice, fresh AstraZeneca vaccines available!” I’d be the first in line with my sleeve rolled up.

“But the risk!” I hear some people cry.”Blood clots! Serious stuff! Possible death!” To which I would reply that, having considered the (minuscule) risk of getting the AstraZeneca vaccine versus the (overwhelming) benefits of not getting COVID-19, my decision stands.

I took the birth control pill daily for three decades, and the risk of developing blood clots while doing so was about one in 1,600. The chance of developing a blood clot after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine is about one in 250,000, according to Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser; about the same odds as an airplane hitting your house.

In fact, I would go so far as to wager that I’m in more danger of getting hit and killed by a distracted driver while on my way to get the vaccine than I am from the vaccine itself. Statistics show that each year in B.C. 78 people are killed in accidents involving distracted driving, 31 of them in the Southern Interior, and far more people than that are injured by distracted driving. I’m not a betting person, but looking at the relative risks of taking my chances with the vaccine as opposed to taking my chances that I won’t get hit by a driver sending a text, I know which set of odds looks better.

I suspect that some of the people who are vaccine hesitant in general have, on occasion, chosen to read or send texts while driving, or pick up the phone to take that call while behind the wheel, which just goes to show that as a species, we’re not very good at risk assessment. As one commentator recently put it, far more people who swim in the ocean are afraid of a shark attack than they are of drowning, even though deaths from the latter far outweigh the former.

The truth is that any medication comes with potential side effects, some of them fatal in very rare instances. This is spelled out in excruciating detail during those TV ads for prescription medications with which American network television is littered. You know the ones: they depict happy, carefree people walking on the beach, shopping, having coffee with friends, and playing with their grandchildren while a narrator describes many of the potential side effects of the drug being touted, up to and including death.

The same can be said for any medication, including “herbal” or “natural” remedies. Look up the potential side effects of acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Advil), millions of which are consumed every day. If you’re on a daily prescription medication, look that up online and see what is said about it. Popular natural medications such as echinacea and St. John’s Wort come with warnings about side effects. The list goes on, but people still choose to take these and other medications because the benefits outweigh the potential costs by orders of magnitude.

Since the AstraZeneca peddler seems to havepassed Ashcroft by, I’ll have to wait until my appointment at the vaccine clinic on April 27 to get my first jab. Am I worried? Yes; I’m worried I might be so happy, I’ll try to give someone a hug. As soon as more people have had their vaccine, I’ll be able to do just that, and I can’t wait.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columnist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GUEST COLUMN: A strategy for forests that benefits all British Columbians

Just Posted

Hesco baskets were first used outside the Cache Creek fire hall in 2020 (pictured), and have once again been put in place as a pre-emptive measure to safeguard the hall against possible flooding. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek taking pre-emptive measures to prevent flooding

Sand and sandbags will soon be available for all residents who need them

Clinton council has approved a request to allow limited youth sports activity at Reg Conn Park and Elliott Park. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Clinton council okays use of playing fields for youth sports

Clinton Minor Sports Association gets green light for use of Reg Conn and Elliott Parks

The proposed site of the new Loon lake fire hall, on the site of the former provincial park. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Construction of new Loon Lake fire hall delayed because of cost

Lowest tender more than double the estimated cost of the project

Gareth Smart in April 2019 during his first treatment for cancer; without his hair, but still sporting his goatee. (Photo credit: Submitted)
‘Losing my goatee made me feel like a cancer patient’

Longtime Cache Creek resident charts his experience dealing with cancer (twice)

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom’s plant swap is on now, outside 210 Brink Street in Ashcroft. Anyone with extra plants is encouraged to bring them down (suitably boxed/bagged and labelled) and leave them, and those looking for plants can come and browse and take what they want. A donation box is at the site. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Give it your best shot: village looking for great Ashcroft pics

Plus Cache Creek market opening, weight loss boot camp, sani-dump open, and more

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
VIDEO: Trudeau defends Canada’s travel restrictions as effective but open to doing more

Trudeau said quarantine hotels for international air travellers will continue until at least May 21

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson leaves the assembly with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Paid sick leave for ‘hard-hit’ workers left out of provincial budget, BCGEU says

‘For recovery to be equitable it requires supports for workers, not just business,’ says service employee union president Laird Cronk

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin’s trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Court TV via AP, Pool
George Floyd’s death was ‘wake-up call’ about systemic racism: Trudeau

Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday on all three charges against him

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Rowing Canada sanctions former head coach of B.C. varsity women’s team

Suspension of Barney Williams would be reversed if he complies with certain terms

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, front left, puts a shot wide of the goal behind Toronto Maple Leafs goalie David Rittich (33), of the Czech Republic, as Vancouver’s Jake Virtanen (18) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Pearson, Sutter each score 2 as Canucks dump Maple Leafs 6-3

Toronto drops fifth game in a row

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. announces historic half-billion-dollar funding for overdose crisis, mental health

Of it, $152 million will be used to address the opioid crisis and see the creation of 195 new substance use treatment beds

FILE – A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Public transit to be free for kids 12 and younger – a ‘bold’ B.C. budget line advocates applaud

Program could save families upwards of $50 per month

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. budget to expand $10-a-day child care, but misses the mark on ‘truly universal’ system

$111 million will be used to fund 3,750 new $10-a-day spaces though 75 additional ChildCareBC universal prototype sites over the next three years.

Most Read