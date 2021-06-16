‘I’m ready for my close-up, Mr. DeMille.’ Jade Boulder is back on display at the Cariboo Jade Shop, this time inside the store. (Photo credit: Babara Roden)

‘I’m ready for my close-up, Mr. DeMille.’ Jade Boulder is back on display at the Cariboo Jade Shop, this time inside the store. (Photo credit: Babara Roden)

The Editor’s Desk: The life of a rock star

Cache Creek’s Jade Boulder checks in with a guest editorial

Why, hello there! It’s Jade Boulder again, with a little update about what I’ve been up to in the last six months. So many people have been asking, and it really warms my heart.

I must say it’s hard to believe it’s been that long since the upsetting incident just before Christmas last year when I was kidnapped. Mind you, when you’re my age, six months is literally just the blink of an eye, and to call what happened a kidnapping is giving too much credit to the people responsible. Honestly, I’ve seen better organized Keystone Kops. To say they didn’t have the sense God gave a goose is an insult to geese. If I had to pick a song to accompany the whole event, it would be “Yakety Sax” playing on a loop.

Looking back, the most upsetting thing about the whole business is the fact that the two brave men who raised the alarm and pursued the thieves had a boulder thrown at their truck. That could have been serious, and I don’t know how I’d have lived with myself if they’d been injured or worse while trying to protect me. All’s well that ends well, though.

People have been asking how I am, and the answer is taking it easy and recovering from my ordeal. I wasn’t seriously injured; just ended up with a few chips top and bottom (they dropped me! can you believe it? I told you they weren’t very bright) and a bit of a scar on my face, which just adds a bit of character, if you ask me. Funny, though, to go so many decades without anything happening, and then this. Like Indiana Jones says, it’s not the years, it’s the mileage.

And speaking of Indiana Jones, if you want to hear some stories about injuries, talk to the boulder that’s in the opening scene of Raiders of the Lost Ark. She’s got some doozies, let me tell you. How do I know her? Oh, she’s part of a Facebook group a lot of us belong to, where we can let our hair down (or could, if we had hair). Percé Rock, the Rock of Gibraltar, the Blarney Stone (who can go on a bit, to be honest), Plymouth Rock, the Rosetta Stone: we’re all there. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson drops by sometimes, but he’s a busy guy, as you can imagine. Very down to earth, though, so he fits right in.

It was nice to have an opportunity to rest and reflect and recharge for a while, but I’ll admit I was glad when I heard I’d be coming back to the Jade Shop. There’s only so much solitude a rock can take, and I was missing the hustle and bustle. The whole process of getting me back to the store was a bit nerve-wracking, to be honest: I kept having flashbacks to That Night, and wondered if I might be picking up another scar or two. But everyone was great, and before I knew it I was back in place, safe and sound.

A few people have asked if I mind being inside, instead of out beside the door where I used to be. Not really. I mean, it was nice to be out in the fresh air, but it can get a bit cold, and I had enough of that when I was growing up near Dease Lake. Now I’m inside where it’s climate-controlled, but still have that south-facing view, so I get the sun. And I don’t have to worry about the occasional dog taking liberties with me. Ugh. One incident like that and it sours the whole day.

I’ve got nothing to complain about. I’m safe and have job security for life, and am surrounded by people who care about me. What more could I ask for? Well, maybe a souvenir or two. Nothing tacky; have you seen some of those Rock of Gibraltar souvenirs? A sticker that says “I’m a rock star: Gibraltar”? Get over yourself. No; something tasteful: a nice pair of earrings, say, or a tote bag. Tote bags are always popular. I’ll think about it; I have lots of time to think. And if you have any ideas, let’s talk. You know where to find me.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columnist

Previous story
The Editor’s Desk: Getting back to normal

Just Posted

Aerial view of a wildfire at 16 Mile, 11 kilometres northwest of Cache Creek, that started on the afternoon of June 15. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire at 16 Mile now being held

Wildfire started on the afternoon of June 15 at 16 Mile, east of Highway 97

The Desert Daze Music Festival is doggone good fun, as shown in this photo from the 2019 festival, and it will be back in Spences Bridge this September. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
‘Best Little Fest in the West’ returning to Spences Bridge

Belated 10th anniversary Desert Daze festival going ahead with music, vendors, workshops, and more

Internet speed graphic, no date. Photo credit: Pixabay
Study asks for public input to show actual Internet speeds in BC communities

Federal maps showing Internet speeds might be inflated, so communities lose out on faster Internet

Fireworks are among the things now banned throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, as the weather heats up and a dry summer looms. (Photo credit: Black Press files)
Category 2 and 3 open fires, fireworks now banned in Kamloops Fire Centre

Ban on certain types of fires and fire activities in place until Oct. 15

Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Cache Creek eyes water conservation bylaw as usage increases

Water bylaw was considered in 2019 but did not move forward

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. government budget balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

Provincial payroll up 104,000 positions, $10 billion since 2017

Ocean debris is shown on Long Beach in Tofino, B.C. on April, 18, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Shoreline cleanup finds COVID-related trash increased during height of the pandemic

Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup reports litter from single-use food packaging nearly doubled

Doctor David Vallejo and his fiancee Doctor Mavelin Bonilla hold photos of themselves working, as they kiss at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Doctor Vallejo and Doctor Bonilla suspended their wedding in order to tend to COVID-19 patients and in the process Vallejo got sick himself with the disease, ending up in an ICU for several days. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Love, sacrifice and surviving COVID-19: one couple’s story

COVID hits Ecuadorian doctors who delayed wedding to treat sick

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation to search residential school site for unmarked graves

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC) Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won, the majority were sold in Ontario

FILE - This July 6, 2017 file photo shows prescription drugs in a glass flask at the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Contaminants in generic drugs may cause long-term harm to DNA: B.C. researcher

Scientist says findings suggest high volume overseas facilities require strict regulation

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., on April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Labour shortages, closed borders major obstacles to B.C. restaurant, tourism restarts

Industry expert says it won’t start to recover until international travellers can visit

Most Read