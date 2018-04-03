Victoria Report

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

I served on a School Board for 17 years before I became an MLA. I understand the significant challenges that go along with trying to ensure that every student gets the best education possible, and that every tax dollar is put to good use serving our youth. School Board budgets are often tight, and it takes dedicated administrators, teachers, and staff to make everything work.

Much to my dismay, the NDP government’s new Employer Health Tax (EHT) is going to force School Districts across our province to take a serious blow to their already lean financial operations. Although most of the media coverage around this has been focused on the sudden $2.7 million net increase to the Vancouver School Board’s costs or the additional $7 million the Surrey School Board will have to locate for next year, smaller school districts are being hit hard as well.

For the 2019-20 school year, School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) is looking at an abrupt rise in costs totalling $130,000. That same year, SD No. 58 (Nicola-Similkameen) is looking at $136,545 in new costs as the NDP double-dip, simultaneously charging both the MSP and the EHT.

While SD 58 will see a cost increase of $54,420 for 2020-21 once the year of the double-dip is over, I’m still left with an important lingering question.

Where in the budget is the increase in School Board funding from the government to cover this sudden imposition of costs?

I can’t find it. Teachers can’t find it. Administrators can’t find it, and as far as I can tell, the Minister of Education can’t find it either.



