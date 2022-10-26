B.C. votes in local civic elections on Oct. 15. (File photo)

Victoria Report

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart thanks the elected officials who have served our communities

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

With municipal elections now behind us, I wanted to take a moment to thank all of our outgoing mayors, councillors, regional district representatives, and school board trustees.

With so many communities represented in our riding of Fraser-Nicola, there are a great many individuals who served at the local government level, sharing their skills and perspectives to achieve great things. They also forged important relationships with other levels of government and with people in the communities they represented. Their decisions led to important improvements in infrastructure and in the local services and programs we all depend on. Thank you for your service and commitment to making our neighbourhoods better.

I also want to extend a warm welcome to our incoming local representatives, and express my commitment to work hand-in-hand with you to bring further benefits to our communities. Our cities, towns, and villages in Fraser-Nicola continue to face challenges: rebuilding from climate events, helping business owners and tourism operators recover from the pandemic, trying to improve people’s access to timely health care, or making our streets safer for all, just to name a few.

Putting one’s name forward for election is never easy. It takes a lot of thought and careful consideration, and a fair bit of courage. Candidates worry about the impact this new role could have on their families. They wonder if they have what it takes to carry out this challenging but rewarding job.

It’s no easy feat, but I know that all of our newly-elected mayors, councillors, directors, and trustees will quickly demonstrate their capabilities and their deep love for community. I wish them well as they embark on this exciting journey.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC legislature

Previous story
THE MOJ: Canucks getting paid to win and their coach may pay the price

Just Posted

Photographer Gary Winslow will be at the Cache Creek Halloween Kids’ Costume Party on Oct. 31 to take free pictures of all the attendees. (Photo credit: Gary Winslow)
Spooktacular Halloween fun this weekend from Lytton to Clinton

(Black Press file photo)
Wind warnings issued for Coquihalla, Connector highways

Clinton’s Yvette May has been named the provincial B.C. CiB Community Champion, in recognition of her efforts with Clinton CiB and for the provincial organization. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Clinton’s Yvette May recognized as a blooming good volunteer

Ashlene Minnabarriet (standing, second from l in red shirt) with the Cache Creek Thrashers in June 2022. (Photo credit: Softball BC)
Ashlene Minnabarriet named Softball BC’s ‘Unsung Hero’ for 2022