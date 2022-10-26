Victoria Report

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

With municipal elections now behind us, I wanted to take a moment to thank all of our outgoing mayors, councillors, regional district representatives, and school board trustees.

With so many communities represented in our riding of Fraser-Nicola, there are a great many individuals who served at the local government level, sharing their skills and perspectives to achieve great things. They also forged important relationships with other levels of government and with people in the communities they represented. Their decisions led to important improvements in infrastructure and in the local services and programs we all depend on. Thank you for your service and commitment to making our neighbourhoods better.

I also want to extend a warm welcome to our incoming local representatives, and express my commitment to work hand-in-hand with you to bring further benefits to our communities. Our cities, towns, and villages in Fraser-Nicola continue to face challenges: rebuilding from climate events, helping business owners and tourism operators recover from the pandemic, trying to improve people’s access to timely health care, or making our streets safer for all, just to name a few.

Putting one’s name forward for election is never easy. It takes a lot of thought and careful consideration, and a fair bit of courage. Candidates worry about the impact this new role could have on their families. They wonder if they have what it takes to carry out this challenging but rewarding job.

It’s no easy feat, but I know that all of our newly-elected mayors, councillors, directors, and trustees will quickly demonstrate their capabilities and their deep love for community. I wish them well as they embark on this exciting journey.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC legislature