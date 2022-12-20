Victoria Report

With just days to go before Christmas, I want to take the opportunity to wish you a happy holiday season as you celebrate old traditions and make new memories with loved ones.

I encourage you to take part in community festivities and spend time with people you care about. The CP Holiday Train returned to Ashcroft on Dec. 16 after a three-year absence due to the pandemic. It was wonderful to see this beautifully-decorated train as it rolled through town, with musicians performing live and proceeds supporting the local food bank.

It’s also a good time to check in on loved ones who may be having a tough time navigating loss and grief this time of year. A quick visit or phone call can go a long way.

If you have room in your budget, please support your local food bank and social service agencies who are likely seeing more people seeking help this year. Many businesses continue to struggle as well, so please consider buying local as you work your way through your holiday shopping list. Our farmers and ranchers offer a wide range of delicious, nutritious products for your family meals.

Our crafters and artisans also have many beautiful offerings that make great gifts. Many local goods were on display at the Cache Creek Beautification Society’s annual Christmas Market on Dec. 3 at the Cache Creek Community Hall and at other local markets, with clothing, wreaths, beads, food items, and more. I know that our talented local vendors appreciate your support.

I hope everyone can enjoy some quality time with family and friends this Christmas, and take the opportunity to relax and recharge as a new year awaits us. I wish you all the very best this holiday season.



