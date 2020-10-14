Jackie Tegart is running as the BC Liberal Party candidate in the Fraser-Nicola riding. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Jackie Tegart is running as the BC Liberal Party candidate in the Fraser-Nicola riding. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Meet the Fraser-Nicola candidates: Jackie Tegart (BC Liberal Party)

‘The Interior and rural communities need a strong voice in the Legislature’

1) Your current occupation and place of residence. From May 2013 until the snap election was called on Sept. 21, 2020, I was the MLA for Fraser-Nicola. I live in Ashcroft.

2) Have you ever held elected office? I have served as MLA for Fraser-Nicola for two terms, as well as been on council in Ashcroft and served 17 years on school board, including as President of the BC School Trustees.

3) What prompted you to run, and why did you choose to run for the Liberals? I am running because the Interior and rural communities need a strong voice in the Legislature.

4) What do you see as the top two or three issues affecting the residents of the Ashcroft/Cache Creek/Clinton area of the riding, and how would you address them? Health and safety are uppermost in people’s minds as we go through this election during a worldwide pandemic, so keeping our community and community members, especially our seniors, healthy and safe during the pandemic is an immediate issue. However, an equally important issue is ensuring that the economy recovers so that government can provide the services and programs that are important to Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton residents. Rural health care services, including access to doctors, primary care, and the emergency department, is also a top concern.

To address these issues, the BC Liberals will continue to work closely with Dr. Bonnie Henry to ensure our communities and community members are fully informed and supported through COVID-19. In addition, I will advocate strongly for improved health care services for our area, including extended emergency department hours at the hospital. Regarding economic recovery, the BC Liberals have a bold Recovery Plan that will stimulate the economy, support businesses, and create jobs. The plan includes eliminating the PST for one year and then lowering it to 3 per cent, investing an additional $8 billion over three years in needed infrastructure, and lowering the cost of insurance.

5) What do you see as the number one issue for the riding as a whole? The number one issue for the riding is rebuilding the economy: creating jobs and healthy, sustainable communities.

6) What makes you the best candidate for Fraser-Nicola? I care about the people and communities in Fraser-Nicola. I have lived most of my life in Ashcroft, where I raised my family, so I know how important it is to keep small towns thriving, create jobs, and create healthy communities to attract young families. I understand the importance of providing services in rural communities, and the importance of agriculture and resource industries. I also understand that we want to protect our environment, maintain our way of life, and keep our communities safe.

I have spent many years on the school board and on Village council, as well as having worked in business development and regional economic development, and have owned a business. All these experiences, and the relationships I have built, help me in my work as an MLA. We have unique challenges in rural communities. I work hard to ensure that my colleagues in Victoria understand these issues and that we find solutions that work for our communities. I am passionate about representing the people of Fraser-Nicola. These are the qualities that make me the best candidate for Fraser-Nicola.

Voting information

Advance voting (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day) will take place as follows:

Ashcroft: Ashcroft HUB, daily from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20 inclusive

Cache Creek: Community Hall, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16

Clinton: Memorial Hall, Oct. 15 to Oct. 17 inclusive

Loon Lake: Community Hall, Oct. 18 and Oct. 19

Lytton: Lytton First Nation Memorial Hall, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can vote at any of the locations above. In addition, voting places will be open in Spences Bridge (Clemes Hall) and Walhachin (Soldiers Memorial Hall).

For a complete list of voting places and dates, go to https://bit.ly/30XU8xH (advance voting) and https://bit.ly/2SLe962 (general voting day). Voters should bring their “Where to Vote” card, which they should have received in the mail, as well as one piece of valid ID that shows your name and address (street address, not just P.O. Box) or two pieces of other ID. For a list of accepted pieces of ID, go to https://bit.ly/3nBkwap.


BC Votes 2020

