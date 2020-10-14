Meet the Fraser-Nicola candidates: Mike Bhangu (Independent)

1) I currently reside in Merritt. I am a Councillor with the City of Merritt, the author of more than 10 non-fiction books, and I occasionally work in the film industry as an actor.
2) I am currently a Councillor with the City of Merritt.
3) The established political parties come and go, and our hardships continue to grow. A sense of hope is lost. This is why I am standing as an Independent candidate.
This is my first run in a provincial election, and I’m in this to advocate for the family, the retiree, those who suffer from mental health concerns, and small businesses.
We must save our communities before it’s too late.
· In this day and age, it’s very difficult to establish and maintain a family. For many, a family is out of reach. And for those who managed to create one, stability is constantly threatened.
· Too many retirees are struggling, and it should not be this way. They gave their life to the system and they deserve better. Where are their Golden Years?
· Not enough is done to support small business. Unfortunately, the Liberals pushed them out and the NDP won’t take them in. Small business is being left behind. They struggle and they have for too long.
· Mental health is taking a toll on our communities. We must address this problem now. If we do not, what will our communities look like in 20 or 30 years? There is no more time to waste.
4) The deterioration of the family, mental health concerns, the threat to small businesses, and the suffering of the retiree. We must do better and we must do better now. We must save our communities.
5) The regression of our communities. We are regressing and not progressing. Our communities require help and healing immediately. We must save the family, financially free the retiree, manage mental health concerns, and help small businesses survive.
6) I’ve spent over 10 years examining the problems that plague our communities and I know what needs to be done to save our communities. I share my ideas through my non-fiction books. I’m an outside the box thinker who knows how to fight for people. I am unyielding. Elect Mike Bhangu, MLA, Fraser-Nicola.
