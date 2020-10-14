Meet the Fraser-Nicola candidates: Mike Bhangu (Independent)

‘I’m an outside the box thinker who knows how to fight for people’

Mike Bhangu, running as an Independent candidate in the Fraser-Nicola riding, was in Ashcroft on Oct. 10. He says that he is inspired by the likes of Jody Wilson-Raybould and believes, as she does, ‘Truth to power’. (Photo credit: Submitted)

1) Your current occupation and place of residence. I currently reside in Merritt. I am a Councillor with the City of Merritt, the author of more than 10 non-fiction books, and I occasionally work in the film industry as an actor.

2) Have you ever held elected office? I am currently a Councillor with the City of Merritt.

3) What prompted you to run, and why did you choose to run as an Independent? The established political parties come and go, and our hardships continue to grow. A sense of hope is lost. This is why I am standing as an Independent candidate.

This is my first run in a provincial election, and I’m in this to advocate for the family, the retiree, those who suffer from mental health concerns, and small businesses.

We must save our communities before it’s too late.

· In this day and age, it’s very difficult to establish and maintain a family. For many, a family is out of reach. And for those who managed to create one, stability is constantly threatened.

· Too many retirees are struggling, and it should not be this way. They gave their life to the system and they deserve better. Where are their Golden Years?

· Not enough is done to support small business. Unfortunately, the Liberals pushed them out and the NDP won’t take them in. Small business is being left behind. They struggle and they have for too long.

· Mental health is taking a toll on our communities. We must address this problem now. If we do not, what will our communities look like in 20 or 30 years? There is no more time to waste.

4) What do you see as the top two or three issues affecting the residents of the Ashcroft/Cache Creek/Clinton area of the riding, and how would you address them? The deterioration of the family, mental health concerns, the threat to small businesses, and the suffering of the retiree. We must do better and we must do better now. We must save our communities.

5) What do you see as the number one issue for the riding as a whole? The regression of our communities. We are regressing and not progressing. Our communities require help and healing immediately. We must save the family, financially free the retiree, manage mental health concerns, and help small businesses survive.

6) What makes you the best candidate for Fraser-Nicola? I’ve spent over 10 years examining the problems that plague our communities and I know what needs to be done to save our communities. I share my ideas through my non-fiction books. I’m an outside the box thinker who knows how to fight for people. I am unyielding. Elect Mike Bhangu, MLA, Fraser-Nicola.

Voting information

Advance voting (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day) will take place as follows:

Ashcroft: Ashcroft HUB, daily from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20 inclusive

Cache Creek: Community Hall, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16

Clinton: Memorial Hall, Oct. 15 to Oct. 17 inclusive

Loon Lake: Community Hall, Oct. 18 and Oct. 19

Lytton: Lytton First Nation Memorial Hall, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can vote at any of the locations above. In addition, voting places will be open in Spences Bridge (Clemes Hall) and Walhachin (Soldiers Memorial Hall).

For a complete list of voting places and dates, go to https://bit.ly/30XU8xH (advance voting) and https://bit.ly/2SLe962 (general voting day). Voters should bring their “Where to Vote” card, which they should have received in the mail, as well as one piece of valid ID that shows your name and address (street address, not just P.O. Box) or two pieces of other ID. For a list of accepted pieces of ID, go to https://bit.ly/3nBkwap.



