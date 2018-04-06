B.C. golfer in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Adam Hadwin among the leaders at famed Augusta National

Even before he teed off to start his second round at the Masters, B.C. PGA golfer Adam Hadwin moved up the standings, after some leaderboard shuffling from golfers who teed off earlier on Friday morning.

Hadwin – an Abbotsford native who lists his home course as South Surrey’s Morgan Creek Golf Course – finished his first round at famed Augusta National in a tie for fourth place, but he sat in a first-place tie Friday morning, before teeing off at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

Hadwin shot a three-under par 69 on Thursday, tied with five others. Jordan Spieth was the first-round leader after an opening round of 66, but he tumbled down the leaderboard early Friday morning after shooting four-over par on the first eight holes.

Hadwin is currently tied with Matt Kuchar, Bernd Wiesberger, Henrik Stenson, Charley Hoffman and Patrick Reed for first place. Of the lead group, only Kuchar and Wiesberger began their second round before Hadwin.

Earlier this week, Hadwin also took part in the pre-Masters Par 3 tournament – which was highlighted by the grandson of Jack Nicklaus sinking a hole-in-one. For the event, Hadwin’s wife Jessica served as his caddy.

If Hadwin is able to continue his run of strong play during Friday’s second round, he should make the cut and play into the weekend. Last year, at his first-ever Masters tournament, he placed 36th overall.

Previous story
VIDEO: Bald eagle lands on B.C.-born player at Seattle Mariners game
Next story
Whitecaps looking for more success on the road against Real Salt Lake

Just Posted

Surgery patients can visit Ashcroft Hospital to consult with surgical team in Lillooet

Virtual perioperative clinic cuts down on travel time, improves communication.

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

Two grass fires near Lytton last month have BC Wildfire service urging caution

Despite last year’s record-setting fire season, there is plenty left to burn out there.

Ashcroft Moving Forward group looks to the future

The group is looking to ensure the Village is better prepared in case of emergency.

Seniors Advocate looking for volunteer advisors from Interior Health region

Advisors have input about issues that are important to B.C.’s seniors.

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Red Cross to cover B.C. man’s $20,000 emergency airfare after evacuation

Evacuated to Whitehorse during wildfires but had to be flown to Vancouver for heart condition

Four Victoria police officers assaulted in past 24 hours

One officer still in hospital, Taser used in attempt to stop suspect

Whitecaps looking for more success on the road against Real Salt Lake

Coach Mike Petke said team needs some mental adjustments following 3-1 loss at Toronto

Teen with rare skin condition dies, mother calls son ‘fearless warrior’

Tributes pouring in for Jonathan Pitre, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau callin him a hero

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

Video showed Conor McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday

B.C. golfer in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Adam Hadwin among the leaders at famed Augusta National

B.C. paramedics focus of PTSD documentary

Three paramedics, including former Vernon man, share horrors of dealing with PTSD

Most Read