Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.runs with the ball against the Ottawa Redblacks during second half CFL football action in Montreal, Monday, October 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

B.C. Lions acquire veteran quarterback Adams from Montreal Alouettes

The B.C. Lions acquired veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday for a 2023 first-round draft pick.

Adams fills a need for B.C. (8-2). Last week, starter Nathan Rourke had foot surgery and backup Michael O’Connor was injured in last week’s 23-16 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Lions return to action Sept. 9 visiting Montreal.

“Getting a player of Vernon’s calibre provides a big boost to our offence as we continue pushing for a return to the playoffs,” Neil McEvoy, the Lions’ co-GM/director of football operations, said in a statement.

Montreal wasn’t finished dealing. The Alouettes also sent American defensive lineman Avery Ellis and a 2023 third-round pick to the Edmonton Elks on Wednesday for defensive lineman Thomas Costigan and defensive back Nafees Lyon, both Americans.

Adams, 29, has appeared in 67 career CFL regular-season games over the past six seasons with Montreal (2016-17, 2018-22) and Saskatchewan (2017). The California native has thrown for 6,988 yards with 43 touchdown passes and 26 interceptions.

The five-foot-11, 200-pound Adams has also rushed for 978 yards and 20 TDs on 203 carries.

Adams was originally on the Lions’ negotiation list. But he was dealt to Montreal in May 2016 for a ‘17 first-round pick that B.C. used to take McMaster receiver Danny Vandervoot third overall.

Vandervoot is currently with the Edmonton Elks.

