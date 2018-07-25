Bayern Munich completes transfer for Canadian star Alphonso Davies

Davies is a product of the Whitecaps FC development system who will turn 18 years old on November 2

Teenage Vancouver Whitecaps star Alphonso Davies is moving to German soccer giant Bayern Munich for a record-setting transfer fee.

The Whitecaps confirmed the move in a release and said the move could amount to more than US$22 million, the most ever received by an MLS club in the league’s 23-year history.

At 17, Alphonso Davies has already been capped 6 times by Canada's national team and is considered the biggest Canadian and MLS talent.pic.twitter.com/OAaGjJ5H0d — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@eMiaSanMia) July 21, 2018

The previous record was set in 2008 when Spanish club Villarreal spent US$10 million to acquire striker Jozy Altidore from the New York Red Bulls.

The 17-year-old Davies has eight assists and three goals in 20 games with the Whitecaps this season, his third year with the team. The Canadian international has been picked for the MLS all-star game next month.

Alphonso Davies. Remember this name 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JuXhs2xk8z — Schwinn (@AFCschwinn) July 21, 2018

-With a file from the Canadian Press.

@kieranroconnor

kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.