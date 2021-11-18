BCHL postpones eight games due to flooding

The homes of the Chilliwack Chiefs and Merritt Centennials have been particularly hard hit

The BCHL is postponing nine games because of flooding.

With major problems in the Fraser Valley and the Coquihalla Highway closed, the Chilliwack Chiefs won’t be able to get to Penticton for a Friday nighter at the South Okanagan Events Centre, nor will the team be playing in Cranbrook Saturday night.

Teams from Interior can’t make it down the Lower Mainland either so Trail will be staying home rather than traveling to Coquitlam Friday, and the Smoke Eaters won’t be carrying on to the Island to face Nanaimo Saturday and Powell River Sunday.

The Prince George Spruce Kings are in the same situation, unable to get to Surrey for a Friday nighter. With Merritt badly flooded, scheduled Centennials home games against Vernon (Friday) and Prince George (Saturday) are off.

The BCHL has added two regional games to the schedule to keep four teams active.

Surrey will face off against Coquitlam Friday night at Coquitlam’s Poirier Sports & Leisure Complex.

Trail will visit Cranbrook for a Saturday night game at Western Financial Place.

The league says it will provide an update on the status of postponed games as well as any other potential schedule changes to the schedule in the coming days.