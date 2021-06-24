during the second half of a women’s exhibition basketball game, Friday, July 29, 2016, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP/Jessica Hill)

during the second half of a women’s exhibition basketball game, Friday, July 29, 2016, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP/Jessica Hill)

Canadian basketball player may be forced to choose between infant daughter, 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, to the Tokyo Olympics next month

A Canadian basketball player is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.”

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month.

In an Instagram video, she adds that she has tried appeals but “nobody can do anything.”

The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.

Gaucher says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.”

The Canadian women’s team is ranked fourth in the world. Canada opens the Olympic play against Serbia on July 26.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Olympics

Previous story
Montreal Canadiens could advance to Stanley Cup final on Quebec’s Fête nationale

Just Posted

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry visited the Interior Health region the week of June 22-to 25, 2021 to say thank you to all the frontline workers. (Monique Tamminga/Western News)
Dr. Bonnie Henry visits Interior Health, says thank you to frontline workers

Stay cool and hydrated this weekend. (Aaron Hemens/Kelowna Capital News)
Dangerous heat wave warning issued for B.C. Interior

The Village of Ashcroft has received a federal grant of $688,000 to carry out improvements and upgrades at the fire hall and equipment bay. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft receives $688,000 grant for fire hall upgrades

From left: Eddy Schlosser, Jasmine Francis, Erica Rintoul, Megan Francis and Tiffany Peterson (with her daughter) Abigail and little Serenity Francis, front.
Clinton girl, 7, raises close to $2,000 in bannock sales for Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc