Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon

FILE: Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard returns to Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro during their Women’s Singles Match on the opening day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Adam Davy

Eugenie Bouchard has qualified for the main draw at Wimbledon.

The Canadian upset No. 2 qualifying seed Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia 6-3, 6-2 in the final round of qualifying on Thursday to book a spot in the main draw next week.

A finalist at Wimbledon just four years ago, the 24-year-old from Westmount, Que., was forced into the qualification draw this year because her ranking has slipped to No. 191 in the world.

Bouchard’s win over Duque-Marino, ranked No. 97, was her first triumph over a top-100 player since January.

It will mark the sixth consecutive year Bouchard plays in the main women’s draw at Wimbledon since winning the junior title in 2012.

Meanwhile, Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., fell one win short of reaching the main draw as he lost 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-1 to American Chris Harrison in the final round of men’s qualifying on Thursday.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., also play in the final round of qualifying on Thursday.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver received direct entry into the main draw.

The Canadian Press

