Canucks games against Leafs postponed as team returns from COVID-19

The team has had 11 games postponed since an outbreak late last month

The NHL has shuffled the North Division schedule to allow the Vancouver Canucks more time to work their way back from a COVID-19 outbreak.

The league announced Friday that a pair of games between Vancouver and the Toronto Maple Leafs scheduled for Saturday and Monday will now be played Sunday and Tuesday.

The moves had a cascading effect throughout the North Division, with 11 other games being moved, impacting six of the league’s seven Canadian teams. Start times were also changed for two other games.

The North Division will now wrap its regular season on May 19.

READ MORE: Canucks’ return to ice postponed again after players voice COVID health concerns

The Canucks have had 11 games postponed since a COVID-19 outbreak swept through the team late last month.

At least 21 players and four members of the coaching staff have tested positive for the virus.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning said Thursday that several players had not yet received the medical clearance necessary to return to the ice.

