Conor McGregor is set to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229 in Las Vegas (via @NotoriousMMA/Twitter)

Conor is back: UFC says McGregor will fight Oct. 6 in Vegas

McGregor last fought in the UFC back on 12 November 2016

Conor McGregor will return to mixed martial arts on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas with a bout against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The UFC dramatically announced the matchup Friday to close a news conference promoting the slate of fight cards for the rest of 2018.

McGregor won the featherweight and lightweight championships during his meteoric MMA career, but he hasn’t fought in the UFC since taking the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

McGregor hasn’t competed at all since losing his incredibly lucrative boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

McGregor also has resolved his legal troubles after throwing a hand truck at a bus containing UFC fighters last April. Nurmagomedov was the intended target of his misbehaviour after a previous spat between the fighters’ camps.

– with a file from the Canadian Press

Previous story
Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

Just Posted

Highway 97 north of Cache Creek reopens to single-lane alternating traffic

Loon Lake Road has also reopened to traffic.

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after fatal plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

UPDATE: Lightning reportedly caused 75 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

The Horsefly Lake fire is now a fire-of-note at 50 hectares

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Conor is back: UFC says McGregor will fight Oct. 6 in Vegas

McGregor last fought in the UFC back on 12 November 2016

1 woman dead in first suspected homicide in Terrace since 2015

One person in custody after 59-year old woman found dead inside residence

Remote B.C. community under wildfire evacuation order

More crews arrive today at Alkali Lake wildfire now moving toward Telegraph Creek

B.C. tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary

Two Hats Security takes on cyberbullying and talks about global citizenship

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Evacuation alert lifted for 93 properties near Quesnel Lake

The CRD says the fire in the region is now 50 per cent contained

Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Most Read