Day 4 schedule of the 62nd annual All Native Basketball Tournament

The following is the schedule for Day 4 of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre
WOMEN’S DIVISION
All games will be played in the arena
Gitwinksihlkw vs Hesquiaht
April 6 at 8 a.m.
Greenville vs Kitkatla
April 6 at 11 a.m.
Similkameen vs Vancouver
April 6 at 2:30 p.m.
Hazelton vs Rain
April 6 at 6:30 p.m.
New Aiyansh vs (Winner of Gitwinksihlkw vs Hesquiaht)
April 6 at 9:30 p.m.
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION
All games will be played in the main gym
Harley Bay vs Kitimaat
April 6 at 8 a.m.
Skidegate vs Lax Kw’alaams
April 6 at 9:30 a.m.
Hazelton vs Kikatla
April 6 at 11 a.m.
Bella Coola vs Greenville
April 6 at 6:30 p.m.
SENIORS DIVISION
All games will be played in the main gym
Prince Rupert vs Similkameen
April 6 at 1 p.m.
Kincolith vs New Aiyansh
April 6 at 2:30 p.m.
Alert Bay vs Lytton
April 6 at 4 p.m.
Hazelton vs Bella Bella
April 6 at 8 p.m.
Metlakatla AK vs Kitkatla
April 6 at 9:30 p.m.
MASTERS DIVISION
All games will be played in the arena
Kitkatla vs Bella Bella
April 6 at 8 a.m.
Terrace vs Lax Kw’alaams
April 6 at 9:30 a.m.
Giwinksihlkw vs Massett
April 6 at 1 p.m.
New Aiyansh vs Prince Rupert
April 6 at 4 p.m.