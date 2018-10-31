Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen, right, celebrates his second goal with teammates Bo Horvat, back left, and Ben Hutton during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Vancouver, on Wednesday October 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Halloween havoc: Virtanen scores 2 as Canucks beat Blackhawks 4-2

WATCH: Canucks take over top spot in division

VANCOUVER — Jake Virtanen scored twice on Wednesday, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

It was the first two-goal game of the 22-year-old right winger’s career.

Brendan Gaunce and Antoine Roussel also scored for the Canucks (8-6-0).

Brandon Saad and Jonathan Toews responded for Chicago (6-4-3).

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 of 26 shots and Corey Crawford turned away 24 of 28 for the Blackhawks.

Chicago was first on the scoreboard, with Saad scoring his third goal of the season midway through the first period.

The left winger beat Canucks defenceman Erik Gudbranson in Vancouver’s end and put a hard shot on net. Markstrom seemed to get a piece of it but the puck trickled in underneath him for the first goal of the night.

Virtanen responded for the Canucks in the 15th minute after the Blackhawks turned over the puck in the neutral zone.

He picked up speed on the breakaway and put a high shot in past Crawford.

The Blackhawks got back on top with a power-play goal early in the second frame after Canucks defenceman Michael Del Zotto took a cross-checking penalty late in the first.

Toews fired a wrister from the top of the faceoff circle, sailing the puck in past Markstrom. He now has 299 goals for the Blackhawks — the sixth most in franchise history.

Chicago is 30th in the league on the power play. Wednesday was the sixth time this season that the Blackhawks have scored with the man advantage.

Virtanen followed with his second of the night just over 12 minutes into the second period. He scooped up a pass just inside the blue line and fired a quick shot past Crawford to tie the game once again.

Virtanen has five goals and two assists this season.

RELATED: Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks whip Wild

Gaunce notched the go-ahead goal halfway through the third period after he snatched up a Blackhawks’ pass.

The goal was the sixth of the centre’s NHL career, with the last one coming on Feb. 1.

He also registered an assist on Roussel’s late-game goal.

Wednesday marked Gaunce’s first game with the Canucks this season. He was called up from the American Hockey League Utica Comets on Tuesday to help fill out a roster that’s been riddled with injuries early in the season.

Another name may have been added to Vancouver’s injury list in the win.

Defenceman Troy Stecher went flying in the third period after colliding with Chicago’s Brandon Manning in Vancouver’s end.

Stecher went to the locker room after being looked at by a trainer on the ice.

The team is already missing a number of players, including defenceman Alex Edler, goalie Anders Nilsson and left winger Sven Baertschi.

The Canucks have one bout left in their four-game homestand. They’ll host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

 

Vancouver Canucks’ Derrick Pouliot (5) checks Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Wednesday October 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Previous story
Ottawa, Alberta reach agreement on funding proposal for Calgary 2026 Olympic bid

Just Posted

100 Mile Free Press and Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal writers win Jack Webster Award

Special ‘Fire Fight’ supplement wins award for Community Reporting

Prime Minister to visit Tsilhqot’in title lands

Justin Trudeau expected to personally exonerate hanged war chiefs on title lands

UPDATED: Highway 97 re-opened following vehicle incident between Chasm and Clinton

The 9.6 km stretch of highway has been cleared and traffic is once again moving in both directions

Golden Country: Rescuers try to find, and identify, the Hope Slide victims

Four people had been at the site when the slide hit: but who were they?

Cache Creek elects new mayor for first time in 28 years

Newcomer Santo Talarico becomes Cache Creek mayor

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Halloween havoc: Virtanen scores 2 as Canucks beat Blackhawks 4-2

WATCH: Canucks take over top spot in division

B.C. pot shop handed first recreational licence

A pot shop in Kimberley can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday

Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

The estimated cost of hosting the 2026 Games was reduced by $125 million

Ontario professor demands public apology for Playboy remarks made at convocation ceremony

Johanna Weststar questions the sincerity of the apology issued by both the school and philanthropist Aubrey Dan

Caucasian employees win discrimination case against former employer at B.C. resort

Sexual harassment-related complaint also included

Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end in Southern B.C.

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.

Most Read