Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Japan advanced to the knockout round at the World Cup on a tiebreaker, fewer yellow cards than Senegal.

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match, but they still reached the round of 16 because Colombia beat Senegal 1-0.

Both Japan and Senegal finished the group phase with four points, had the same goal difference and the same amount of goals scored. Starting at this year’s tournament, disciplinary records — known as fair play — were added by FIFA as a tiebreaker. Japan had four yellow cards in its three group matches while Senegal had six.

Poland, which had already been eliminated, got its goal from defender Jan Bednarek in the 59th minute. He beat his marker at the far post and volleyed in a swerving free kick from Rafal Kurzawa.

Japan has reached the knockout round at the World Cup three times in the last five tournaments.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon

Just Posted

Unexpected closure for Ashcroft emergency department on Canada Day weekend

The emergency department will be closed over the long weekend as of 8 p.m. on July 1.

Ashcroft’s Harmony Bell will be a place of gathering and celebration

Speakers praise the diversity and strength of the community.

New study looking at mule deer population throughout province

Deer in the Cache Creek area have been tagged for tracking and study.

Technology helps patients monitor their heart health

A partnership between Interior Health and Telus allows patients to monitor their health at home.

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise

Dr. Paul Shuen has had his certification revoked and a fine of more than $40,000

Multiple people shot at newspaper in Maryland

A witness saying a single gunman fired into the Annapolis newsroom

Former B.C. premier warns against change to proportional representation

Ujjal Dosanjh is urging voters to say No to a referendum on proportional representation

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Wildfire south of Anahim Lake now contained

There are 51 firefighters and one helicopter on the ground

Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

Most Read