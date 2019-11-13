Don Cherry supporters stand outside Rogers head office in Toronto on Wednesday November 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Small group of Cherry fans protest his firing at Rogers HQ

One sign at the Toronto rally: ‘Rogers cancels Don, we cancel Rogers’

About 20 people gathered peacefully outside Rogers headquarters on Wednesday afternoon to protest the firing of hockey commentator Don Cherry.

Some Cherry supporters stood silently on the sidewalk with Canadian flags while others raised placards in the air. One sign said ‘Cancel culture is wrong,’ while another said, ‘Rogers cancels Don, we cancel Rogers.’

There were just as many media members as protesters on the downtown sidewalk outside the building.

The event was organized in the aftermath of Sportsnet’s decision to fire Cherry for his comments on “Coach’s Corner” during last Saturday’s “Hockey Night in Canada.” Many felt Cherry was critical of immigrants for not wearing poppies. Cherry has insisted he was not criticizing immigrants.

READ MORE: Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

During the protest, some motorists honked in support of the effort. A couple of police cruisers sat across the road.

The Canadian Press

Most Read