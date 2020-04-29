Barriere: This beautiful back-country drive takes you to a luxury resort

Mountain biking at Sun Peaks Resort. (Sam Loxton/Black Press Media file photo)
The downtown area of Sun Peaks Resort, a year-round adventure destination about 80 km from Barriere, B.C. (Wikimedia Commons photo)
Sun Peaks Resort has wildflower meadows alive with colorful blooms in the summer. (Black Press Media files)

The Louis Creek Valley by Barriere is an excellent back-country road to travel on while venturing to Sun Peaks Resort, a year-round adventure destination.

Travellers will make their way past working ranches and large hay fields as they wend their way to the resort.

Sun Peaks Resort has 2,890 feet of vertical, and has the second-largest skiiable terrain in Canada.

It’s a year-round resort, with spectacular alpine flower meadows in the summer and excellent mountain biking and golf, to name a few activities.

Although the mountain was closed at the time this article was posted, readers should check this website to learn about current opportunities and restrictions when planning their future trip.

