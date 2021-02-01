Formerly Niut Mountain, ʔEniyud is located east of the north end of Telhiqox Biny and north of the Homathko Icefield. (Tsilhqot’in National Government)

Formerly Niut Mountain, ʔEniyud is located east of the north end of Telhiqox Biny and north of the Homathko Icefield. (Tsilhqot’in National Government)

Tsilhqot’in place names adopted for five geographical features

Names adopted last June

Tsilhqot’in names have been officially adopted for several geographical features in B.C.’s Cariboo.

Five names were proposed by the Tsilhqot’in National Government and supported by the Cariboo Regional District, Rec Sites and Trails BC, Cariboo Mountain Bike Consortium, Avalanche Canada, BC Mountaineering Club and Association of Canada Mountain Guides.

While the names were officially adopted in June 2020, Carla Jack, provincial toponymist, a person who studies place names, noted events relating to COVID-19 delayed the implementation of the names and notifications from many communities.

The names follow a comment period from April 2019 to June 2020 in which seven governments and organizations provided comments to the BC Geographical Names Office.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources and Rural Development noted geographical names reflect heritage values that evolve over time and convey aspects of an area’s history.

“Indigenous place names are the original names, or names in the original languages, of the land,” says spokesperson Tyler Hooper. “Recognizing and documenting Indigenous place names is vital to preserving Indigenous knowledge systems and living traditions, increasing the visibility of Indigenous cultures in British Columbia, and increasing understanding of the deep history of the province.

“This is in keeping with Article 13 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.”

Of the 28 place names officially adopted in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region in the last five years, 23 were Tsilhqot’in.

Recently adopted names are:

ʔEniyud (pronounced Enni-yoot), formerly Niut Mountain, for the mountain located just east of the north end of Telhiqox Biny, north of the Homathko Icefield. According to Tsilhqot’in legend, ʔEniyud was once a human woman married to a man named Tŝ’ilʔoŝ. When conflict drove them to separate, they and their children were turned to stone and became mountains. Today, both ʔEniyud and Tŝ’ilʔoŝ are considered powerful agents that protect and oversee their respective areas. Tsilhqot’in teach that these powerful mountains like ʔEniyud and Tŝ’ilʔoŝ should be shown great respect.

Lhuy Nachasgwen Gunlin (pronounced Lhoo-ee Nachas-gwen Goo-leen), formerly Eagle Lake located just south of Tatla Lake and north of Cochin Lake. Lhuy Nachasgwen Gunlin is the Tsilhqot’in name meaning “where there are many small fish” which refers to this lake as well as the wider area.

Tsalhanqox (pronounced Tsah-lhan-koh), formerly Chilanko River, adopted for the river that flows east into Little Chilcotin River east of Tsideldel. Tsalhanqox is the Tsilhqot’in name meaning “river with many beavers” from the Tsilhqot’in words “Tsa” (beaver), “Lhan” (many) and “yeqox” (creek/river).

Tsintŝanŝ Xadalgwenlh (pronounced Tseen-tsoss Hadal-gwelh) for a mountain located just northwest of Scum Lake west of the Taseko River. It is a Tsilhqot’in name meaning “mountain at Tsintsans”. The name Tsintsans refers to a wider locality which includes Tsintŝanŝ Biny (Scum Lake). Xadalgwenlh means “hill or small mountain.”

Yuyehtah Biny (pronounced Yu-yeh-tah Bee), formerly Yohetta Lake, adopted for the lake located west of Taseko Lakes, east of Tsilhgox Biny and south of Nemiah Valley. “Yuyetah Biny” is a Tsilhqot’in name meaning “lake at Yuyetah” where “Yuyetah” is a proper noun referring to that area/ valley and “biny” means “lake.”

(Tsilhqot'in National Government photo)

British ColumbiaCanadaCaribooIndigenousIndigenous tourismtravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC fisherman reels in a whopper while on call with surgeon
Next story
Snowshoeing offers socially distant outdoor activity

Just Posted

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Seventy-four people have died due to the virus in the region since the pandemic began

A health care worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Dec. 28, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,026 cases remain active in the region

A mother and daughter in an Interior Health care home, who’s names are being withheld due to privacy, receive their COVID-19 vaccine together. (Photo courtesy of Interior Health)
COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

As of Jan. 29, approx. 20,000 residents and staff in care homes across IH have been offered vaccine

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
1 death, 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops on Feb. 1. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Westsyde Care Residences

Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops has implemented a pause in visitation

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
B.C. nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids

Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News)
Border closure delays trial for U.S. lawyer accused of bringing guns into B.C.

Shawn Jensen is charged with gun smuggling across the Osoyoos border

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

Most Read