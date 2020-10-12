Wild turkeys in Beaver Valley head for cover as Thanksgiving weekend approaches. Jim Bailey photo.

10 facts about the unsung hero of Thanksgiving

Did you know that wild turkeys can run up to 19 km an hour?

This weekend marks Thanksgiving but how much do you know about the turkey?

The Nature Conservancy of Canada says that the humble turkey has become so common this time of year we rarely think of its beginnings.

“The shining star of Thanksgiving spreads, this native North American gobbler wasn’t always in abundance,” the group said in a statement.

“In the early 1900s, wild turkeys had all but disappeared from some parts of Canada due to unregulated logging and hunting.”

Today, wild turkeys are found in seven Canadian provinces: New Brunswick, southern Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba, southeast Saskatchewan, southwest Alberta and B.C.’s southern interior.

Here are 10 other fun facts:

  1. Male wild turkeys are called “toms,” while females are called “hens.”
  2. At the start of spring, male wild turkeys get together in clearings to perform courtship displays. They puff up their feathers, lower their wings, fan out their tails and slowly strut, while making their famous gobble sounds.
  3. Believe it or not, wild turkeys can fly. At nighttime, they fly up into trees to roost.
  4. Wild turkeys were extirpated (locally extinct) from Ontario as a result of habitat loss and over-hunting. Reintroduction efforts began in 1984. Turkeys are now a common sight in these province. and they are continuing to expand their range.
  5. An adult turkey can have more than 6,000 feathers.
  6. In 2019, the New Brunswick Bird Records Committee added wild turkeys to the province’s official bird list. The province has an established population of approximately 5,000 wild turkeys, many concentrated close to communities along the Canada-United States border.
  7. Wild turkeys mostly inhabit forests but often wander into open fields and grasslands to feed, nest and reproduce successfully.
  8. Wild turkeys are not fussy eaters. They feed on seeds, hazelnuts, oak nuts, hickory nuts, beech nuts, acorns, apples, fruit, snails, worms and amphibians all year long.
  9. Wild turkeys can run at speeds of up to 19 km/hr
  10. Certain characteristics of wild turkey droppings, such as their shape and size, reveal the turkey’s gender and age. Female droppings are spiral shaped, while male droppings are J-shaped. The larger the diameter, the older the bird.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Turkey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fake asteroid? NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket
Next story
Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Just Posted

Interior Health reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases prior to Thanksgiving

There are 18 cases active and in isolation in the Interior Health region

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Voters have five candidates to choose from in Fraser-Nicola

Two Independents vying with candidates from the Green, Liberal, and NDP Parties

Flu shots available via appointment, clinics at Ashcroft pharmacy

Flu vaccines are now available, and are free to most B.C. residents

Cache Creek looks at options for three tax sale properties

There were no bidders on the properties, which now revert to the Village

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

10 facts about the unsung hero of Thanksgiving

Did you know that wild turkeys can run up to 19 km an hour?

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

Most Read