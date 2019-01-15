A man tries to retrieve items from a clothing donation bin in Vancouver, on Wednesday December 12, 2018. The District of West Vancouver is shutting clothing donation bins and looking at options to either make them more secure or remove them following the death of a man on Dec. 30. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

70% of B.C. residents want to ban clothing donation bins: poll

Poll comes after recent deaths in B.C. and Ontario

Seven out of 10 British Columbians say they would support a ban on donation bins following recent deaths, a new Research Co. poll suggests.

The poll, released Tuesday, asked 800 people if they would approve banning the bins and taking their clothing and other items directly to the charity instead.

Women were slightly more likely than men to support nixing the bins, and those living on Vancouver Island and in northern B.C. were slightly less in favour.

Three cities in B.C. have already banned donation bins following several recent deaths.

Richmond, Burnaby and West Vancouver have all told organizations to remove their bins following the death of a man in West Vancouver on New Year’s Eve and the death of a woman in Toronto last week.

READ MORE: Third B.C. city bans clothing donation bins after recent deaths

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are also considering banning the bins, and Inclusion BC has pulled all 146 bins it has in the province.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport
Next story
How an instantly iconic Newfoundland iceberg became a Canada Post stamp

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP confirm one man dead after shooting in Cache Creek

Residents on edge as incident unfolded Monday night

Woman killed in head-on crash near Vanderhoof

RCMP say driver crossed the centre line and hit a loaded fuel tanker truck

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

Unist’ot’en open gate

The camp is complying with the temporary injunction allowing natural gas pipeline workers through.

UK lawmakers reject Brexit deal in 432-202 vote

House of Commons votes against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU

Celine Dion pulling 1998 R. Kelly collaboration from streaming services

‘I’m Your Angel’ was recorded in 1998

Millennial Money: Don’t let Instagram envy get you into debt

A full 48 per cent of U.S. households have credit card debt

Jury debates fate of man accused of killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

Police allege Garry Handlen told a cop how he abducted, sexually assaulted and strangled Monica Jack in May 1978

Letters on way to all homeowners in B.C. speculation tax communities

Property owners have to register to avoid vacant-home tax

New orca calf in Salish Sea ‘healthy and active’

Birth cause for celebration but things still dire genetically, expert says

Good Samaritan rescues cat found in heaps of garbage at B.C. landfill

The cat was abandoned and left to die at the Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill, the BC SPCA says

Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna home to Canada’s most expensive rentals: report

According to PadMapper, units in larger B.C. cities cost $1,300 to more than $3,000

B.C. home sales drop 25% in 2018

The B.C. Real Estate Association points to the federal government’s mortage stress test

Most Read