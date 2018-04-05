A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

Disneyland really is the happiest place on earth.

This week a group of adorable dogs went on a field trip to Disneyland Resort in California.

The dogs are part of a California non-profit organization called Canine Companions for Independence, that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs and ongoing support to ensure quality partnerships.

Canine Companions puppies spend 14 to 18 months with volunteer puppy raisers who provide basic obedience training, socialization and care.

As, these puppers are still in training they got to explore a new an exciting learning opportunity by touring Disneyland as a way to socialize the dogs.

Soon these service dogs will help adults with physical disabilities to perform daily tasks or assist children with cognitive and developmental disabilities gain independence.

But, for one day they were just dogs in Disney, enjoying rides and making friends.

One of those friends was Nicole Brown who was lucky enough to spot the dogs in the Magic Kingdom, Mickey ears and all.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. beavers and ducks share some weeds

Just Posted

Surgery patients can visit Ashcroft Hospital to consult with surgical team in Lillooet

Virtual perioperative clinic cuts down on travel time, improves communication.

Two grass fires near Lytton last month have BC Wildfire service urging caution

Despite last year’s record-setting fire season, there is plenty left to burn out there.

Ashcroft Moving Forward group looks to the future

The group is looking to ensure the Village is better prepared in case of emergency.

Seniors Advocate looking for volunteer advisors from Interior Health region

Advisors have input about issues that are important to B.C.’s seniors.

That fun free Facebook quiz might not be as harmless as it looks

How to protect yourself and your online data (hint: privacy settings).

Trudeau says Trans Mountain pipeline will go through

Prime Minister tells British Columbians that Canada is building a strong economy and being responsible to the environment

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

B.C. government releases advisory council report on finfish aquaculture

Moratorium on new fish farm tenures will remain while government reviews report’s recommendations

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

Most Read

  • A doggone Disney day

    Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina