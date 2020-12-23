Astrophotographer captures out-of-this-world shot from the Okanagan

Okanagan resident Debra Ceravelo grabbed this photo of the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Dec. 20, 2020. (Submitted)

A Western News reader snapped a photo of the planetary conjunction this week.

Debra Ceravelo, astrophotographer and amateur astronomer and a member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada-Okanagan Center, took the photo of Jupiter and Saturn aligning in the sky from her home at Anarchist Mountain.

“There are a lot of fake photos out there showing a really bright star of Bethlehem which is silly. Saturn is so much dimmer than Jupiter that together they don’t really shine brighter.”

Ceravelo and her husband own and operate an optical and telescope making business, and keep two observatories on their mountain property.

The photo was taken on Dec. 20 at 6:45 p.m. catching the planets through a slight haze from the clouds.

