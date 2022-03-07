Orion, an orange and white tabby with white paws, has been missing since Feb. 16. (Courtesy Florence Cougoulat)

B.C. couple calls in a dog to help track their beloved missing cat

Orion the tabby has a medical condition and needs daily medication

A Gordon Head couple hopes to call in a dog in the search for their missing cat – but need a sighting to catch a scent.

Adopted into the family four years ago, Orion, an orange and white tabby with white paws and distinctive sunken eyes left Feb. 16 and didn’t return to his home near Majestic Park.

Florence Cougoulat and Ben Finkelberg did all the things suggested when a cat goes missing. They put food, water, chicken treats and clothing with their scent outside to lure back their beloved pet. They contacted the local lost and missing pet organizations, flooded social media platforms with missing flyers – posting to Facebook pages for neighbourhoods as far away as James Bay – and went door-to-door. They continue to canvas, further and further from home.

Cougoulat has even formulated a plan to hire a dog to track the family feline.

It took some connections to find a handler and dog available, but now they need a confirmed sighting to capture Orion’s scent, Finkelberg said.

The couple is buoyed by community support and receives tips daily, but need a solid sighting to provide the dog with a starting point.

Orion also has a medical condition and needs daily medication which he hasn’t had now for two weeks. It impacts his ability to eat, Finkelberg said.

Recently they’ve visited neighbourhoods with potential sightings, giving out little packs of pate for those willing to put it out and help them in the search. They’re also asking residents to check garages or outbuildings in case he was inadvertently trapped.

Orion is a friendly and gentle cat wearing a collar bearing his name and phone number.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call or text 514-265-4524 or 514-560-2675.

