FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 aerial file image taken from a drone video and provided by the City of Westbrook, Maine, a naturally occurring ice disk forms on the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine. The giant spinning ice disk, that quickly gained international fame and grew larger over the weekend, now has its own webcam. (Tina Radel/City of Westbrook via AP, File)

Giant ice disk equipped with webcam after surviving storm

Westbrook official Tina Radel says the livestream was requested by Brown University

Maine’s giant spinning ice disk that quickly gained international fame survived the weekend winter weather that pummeled New England and now has its own webcam.

The webcam in Westbrook monitors the disk that’s been spinning in the Presumpscot River for more than a week and continues its counterclockwise rotation. The Portland Press Herald reports the disk has enjoyed increased notoriety, due to its unusually large size — about 100 yards (91 metres) across.

Westbrook official Tina Radel says the livestream was requested by Brown University, which asked for a webcam to monitor the eventual demise of the disk.

The disk had gotten stuck last Wednesday, but was later freed by a Freeport man.

The Associated Press

