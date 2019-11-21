It could take you 218 years to save up for a house in this B.C. city

It would take 27 years in the most affordable city in the Lower Mainland

This White Rock home would run you $1.3 million, the benchmark price for a home in the city. (Zoocasa)

Are you saving up for a house? Well, better prepare yourself because you could be on a budget for more than 200 years.

That not-so-great news comes from real estate firm Zoocasa, which looked at how long a median income household would take to save up for a new home, based on saving 20 per cent of their salary.

The firm found that in Vancouver’s West End, a median income household of $65,327, it would take 218 years to afford a whopping $2.9 million benchmark price detached home.

West Vancouver was the second least affordable area, with a median income of $89,808 and a timespan of 134 years before they could afford to buy a $2.5 million detached home.

On the other end of the scale, a Maple Ridge household with a median income of $86,178 would only need to wait 27 years before they could afford a $804,200 detached home.

In Surrey, the fastest growing city in the Lower Mainland, a median household income of $77,494 and benchmark detached home price of $979,767 would leave a family waiting 46 years to afford the place.

In the more affluent , but also much more expensive South Surrey and White Rock region, a $80,430 median income would entail saving up for 67 years before being able to buy a $1.3 million home.

This is how long it will take you to save up for a detached home in these Lower Mainland cities. (Zoocasa)

