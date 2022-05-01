QUIZ: The taxman cometh

It’s tax time in Canada.
The deadline for filing income tax is April 30, but this year, since the date falls on a Saturday, tax returns must be received or postmarked on or before May 2.
Income tax is not the only form of taxation in Canada. There are also municipal property taxes, sales taxes, excise taxes and more.
In addition, disliked government programs are sometimes described as “a waste of taxpayer dollars.”
To mark the end of income tax season, relax with these 12 questions about taxation.
Good luck.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.