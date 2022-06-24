The man in the photo is believed to be a “Johnny” based on the written note: “to Margaret, from Johnny.” (Justyn Atherley/Special to The Star)

The man in the photo is believed to be a “Johnny” based on the written note: “to Margaret, from Johnny.” (Justyn Atherley/Special to The Star)

‘To Margaret from Johnny’: Aldergrove man finds mystery photo in his attic

Local mystery adds to uptick in unsolved documents, says museum president

Justyn Atherley was installing a heat pump in his attic when he discovered a potentially sentimental photo from years ago – and is hoping to return it to its rightful owner.

The Aldergrove resident does not know where the mysterious photo came from, but hopes to learn more about its history if someone can identify who the man in the photo is, he said.

The only clue is a hand-written note attached to the photo, reading: “to Margaret, from Johnny.”

“No luck finding Johnny – I don’t know if he’s alive, if it’s a good memory for him or if it’s a bad memory for him. I don’t know. Poor Johnny.”

Atherley hopes the photo will make its way along the grapevine until Johnny’s family is identified, he said.

“If it is sentimental to someone, it would be kind of cool to return it and get the history,” he said.

People finding photos of unknown origins is a growing trend in the world of the Alder Grove Heritage Society, according to president Tami Quiring.

“People are realizing family history is important and some people would like to have photos of their ancestors,” she said.

Atherley shared his photo of the old portrait on Facebook, and Quiring shared it with the society’s group. Nobody identified the photo in a comment or post.

Quiring’s team has been working to digitize records that could help someone fit a photo or document in with the larger paper trail. Some detailed records such as the Aldergrove Elks Lodge archives are subject to privacy laws if the person being researched is still alive. These records will be released when fully digitized and edited for privacy, Quiring said.

Sometimes the pieces of the puzzle come together and Quiring can locate the descendant of a deceased person she has records for — they can trade photos or documents that can build a bigger picture.

RELATED: From the attic to online: how the Alder Grove Heritage Society is digitizing history

In other cases, she can introduce relatives. She provides the contact information of the person who is researching their family to the person they would like to contact. If the person who did not initiate the contact reaches out, the family members can get to know one another.

“Just last week, I connected one cousin who lives here and another who lives in England,” she said.

Biographical data is important for fitting together old records, because misspellings were relatively common throughout most of Canadian history, Quiring said.

She recently found a newspaper article about her grandparents’ return from their honeymoon, but their names were spelled incorrectly. However, Quiring could link the article with her grandparents because she had all the other information.

Anyone with information about Johnny’s full identity is asked to contact the Alder Grove Heritage Society at 604-857-0555, or via email at learn@aldergroveheritage.ca.

RECENT MUSEUM NEWS: Aldergrove birthday fundraiser exceeds goal – significantly

.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveHeritagehistory

Previous story
They got the beat: Canada Day Drumming event aims to pound out world record
Next story
78% of British Columbians plan to vacation closer to home due to gas prices: survey

Just Posted

The ruins of houses and businesses are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, almost a year after the town was destroyed by fire during the heat dome weather event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trial by fire continues for Lytton, B.C., its residents in limbo, buildings in ruins

Nancy Lulua prepares for the bannock-making competition at the High Bar First Nation Aboriginal event on Tuesday, June 21. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Bannock makers compete for dough, bragging rights

The Rocky Mountaineer passenger train passes behind a home that remains standing in an area fenced off after last year's devastating wildfire, in Lytton, B.C., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., will get $77 million from the federal government to help it rebuild a fire-resistant and energy-efficient community. Two people were killed and much of the centre of the village was destroyed when wildfire ripped through the community almost a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. announces $21M for Lytton as one-year anniversary since tragic fire nears

Liam Brehm, left, Julie Antoine and Nolan Hughes, offer free plant-based medicines that they made at David Stoddart School this year. Antoine, of Bonaparte, provides medicine-making classes to schools in Ashcroft, Cache Creek and Clinton. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
High Bar First Nation hosts first Aboriginal Day