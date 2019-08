The big fellow is making sure no one gets lost as they take a stroll along Johel Road in Lake Cowichan. (Kristy Convery photo)

Whole family out for a morning stroll is a showstopper in Lake Cowichan

Everybody loves animal pictures and these days, animal videos are even better.

Lake Cowichan resident Kristy Convery was traveling along Johel Road earlier this week and encountered a whole family of elk (including two little ones) out for a morning stroll.

So, she got out her phone and started filming, watching Pops keeping the young ones from meandering off and getting lost.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.