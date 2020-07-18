Screenshot from B.C. Conservation video.

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

After a Canadian Goose became trapped in a fishing net in Abbotsford’s Mill Lake, a B.C. conservation officer went for a dip among the lily pads.

The officer tied himself off to the boardwalk surrounding Mill Lake and swam out to the goose on July 17.

The birds legs and back were entangled in the net, so the officer cut the exhausted bird free to the cheers of the crowd.

It is illegal to fish with nets of any kind in B.C.’s freshwater bodies, according B.C.’s Freshwater Fishing Regulations.

RELATED: Camper in Fraser Valley fined after leaving meat out to defrost in area where bears are

abbotsfordCanada GooseConservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Just Posted

FOI documents offer closer look at cause of Elephant Hill wildfire

Conditions were right for ignition from a cigarette

Cache Creek receives grant funding for flood mitigation plan

Finished plan will help Village identify flood management priorities going forward

Clinton Community Forest disburses grants of more than $250,000

Village of Clinton and community organizations benefit from yearly profits

Ashcroft Museum plans walking tour, painting sessions, and more

One project seeks video and audio memories of Ashcroft and area

Limited ‘on demand’ bus service to start in Cache Creek in August

Notes from Cache Creek council

28 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. including baby in neonatal intensive care unit

Health officials announce outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital, a case at Site C Dam, more cases in Kelowna

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Blue Jays can’t play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

MLB season slated to start next week

Council of the Haida Nation reports case of COVID-19 on Haida Gwaii

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Kids can learn to speak ‘cat’ and more in SPCA’s weekly online summer sessions

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze

The volunteer firefighter suffered a medical emergency after arriving to assist

Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts turns digital for fifth anniversary

The festival celebrates South Asian artists and performers

Most Read