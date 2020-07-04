VIDEO: Musqueam Chief captures captivating footage of bald eagle catching meal

‘This is why we have chosen to live here since time immemorial,’ Chief Wayne Sparrow’s nephew says

Animals in their natural habits are known to amaze the human eye, and bald eagles are no exception – but it’s not every day their magnificence is caught on a cellphone camera.

Earlier this week, Chief Wayne Sparrow of the Musqueam Indian Band (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm) was near Bowen Island when he spotted a bald eagle hunting for its next meal, according to his nephew Wade Grant.

Grant, who took to Twitter to share slow-motion footage Sparrow captured of a bald eagle snatching a fish up from the water, said his uncle “was out doing what our ancestors did and caught something that will make you smile.”

No surprise, the captivating video was already viewed nearly 500,000 times as of Saturday morning (July 4).

“This is why we have chosen to live here since time immemorial,” Grant said.

WATCH: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

British ColumbiaNatureWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
The Amateur Photographer of the Year photo contest returns for 2020

Just Posted

Vanderhoof man dead following two-vehicle collision near Ashcroft

Incident occured on Highway 97C near Barnes Lake Road on Canada Day

Interior Health will not expand Police and Crisis Team

Southeast Division Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli asked IH to expand the program

Rain prompts travel advisories, road closures in Cache Creek area

No stopping during heavy rain on highways near Cache Creek

Free screenings of ‘Twilight Zone’ episode filmed in Ashcroft

‘A Small Town’ was filmed in February, and is now available as part of TV show’s second season

Ashcroft council moves forward on rezoning project

Amendment to zoning bylaw paves the way for new housing development in North Ashcroft

VIDEO: Musqueam Chief captures captivating footage of bald eagle catching meal

‘This is why we have chosen to live here since time immemorial,’ Chief Wayne Sparrow’s nephew says

Okanagan school drops ‘Rebels’ sports team name, citing links with U.S. Civil War

Name and formerly-used images “fly in the face” of the district’s human rights policy, says board chair

PHOTOS: B.C.’s top doc picks up personalized Fluevog shoes, tours mural exhibition

Murals of Gratitude exhibit includes at least one portrait of Henry alongside paintings of health-care workers

In troubled times: Independence Day in a land of confusion

Buffeted by invisible forces and just plain worn out, the United States of America celebrates its 244th birthday

Stop enforcing sex work laws during COVID-19, advocates say

There are provisions in Canada’s prostitution laws that make workers immune from prosecution, but not from arrest

Liberal party finished 2019 having spent $43 million, raised $42 million

All political parties had until midnight June 30 to submit their financial reports for last year

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Most Read