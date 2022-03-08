New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian immigration program for Ukraine too limited: Singh

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program for people fleeing Ukraine just to Ukrainian citizens. Two Ukrainian-Canadians got emotional describing how hard it is for their families in Ukraine to get to safety.

RussiaUkraine

Previous story
Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Just Posted

Village of Clinton office. Photo credit: Journal files
Mayor questions results of Clinton Census

The Psalm 23 Transition Society graduation ceremony in July 2020 took place in the Society’s thrift store building, one of the structures singled out by the TNRD as having been constructed without permits. (Psalm 23 Transition Society - submitted photo).
Psalm 23 told to clean up ‘infractions’ on property

Since their fire hall burnt down in the Elephant Hill wildfire in 2017, the Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department has been operating out of a two-bay garage on the site of the former hall. Work on a new hall is to start in spring 2022. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Construction on new Loon Lake fire hall to start this spring

Income tax graphic, Monopoly game, no date, stock image
Community income tax volunteers are back to help with returns