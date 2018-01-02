Police are looking for any leads in finding this laser cutter, which was stolen from Kumsheen Secondary School in early December. Photo: Lytton RCMP.

Lytton police files: Still no break on break-and-enter at Kumsheen Secondary

Plus a happy holidays story, and a winter driving warning.

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 63 calls for service between December 2 and December 27.

Still looking for information

We continue to look for information related to the December 2 break-and-enter at Kumsheen Secondary School, when a laser cutter was stolen from the Industrial Arts Department. An earlier article detailed the theft.

Happy holiday story

On December 19, Lytton RCMP attended a collision between a pick-up and a tractor-trailer near Nicomen. I mention this crash because the occupants of the pick-up were heading to Vancouver, attempted to pass the tractor-trailer, and crashed. There were no injuries, and the tractor-trailer had no damage, but the pick-up truck could only be towed.

It turned out that the tractor driver was also heading to Vancouver, and gave the occupants from the pick-up a ride to their destination. Happy holidays!

Winter driving

With the change of seasons, we have had an increase in the number of weather-related crashes. Please, check your tires and windshield washer fluid, and pack a bag of warm clothing, just in case.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


