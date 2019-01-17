Man, 31, charged in Cache Creek fatal shooting

Corey Richard Harkness appeared on one count of murder in provincial court in Kamloops

A 31-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting earlier this week in Cache Creek, police said Thursday.

Mounties were called to a home in the 1,000-block of Collins Road on Monday for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a dead man.

The victim has been identified on social media as father of two Brock Ledoux.

Corey Richard Harkness of Cache Creek appeared on one count of murder in provincial court in Kamloops on Thursday.

He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court again on Jan. 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southeast District Major Crime Unit investigators at 1-877-987-8477.