Thursday was third hottest May 30 in history of Ashcroft

The village also had one of the top five temperatures in the province for three of last four days

Ashcroft had the third hottest May 30 in its history yesterday, with a high of 33.9 degrees.

According to Environment Canada, the near record-breaking heat on Thursday made Ashcroft the hottest spot in B.C.

Meteorologist Armel Castellan said that overall, Ashcroft has had one of the top five temperatures in the province for three of the last four days.

On Wednesday, May 29, he said, Ashcroft was also the hottest spot in the province.

Monday, May 27, he added, was the fourth hottest May 27 on record for Ashcroft, at 31.7 degrees.

Castellan said Pemberton took the top hot spot on Tuesday, May 28 and Ashcroft was the third hottest in the province, at 33.3 degrees.

READ MORE: Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

The heat streak was expected to continue on May 31, he said, with a projected high of 33 degrees.

“There is certainly a chance of being the warmest spot in B.C. if not Canada,” he said.

However, he doubted that the temperature on Friday would come close to the record high of 35 degrees, recorded in 1986.

“That will be hard to beat,” he said.

Looking toward the weekend, Castellan said there is a chance there will be thunderstorms overnight on Friday.

Throughout the evening of Thursday, May 30, he added, there were more than 4,000 lightning strikes in the Southern Interior.

READ MORE: Wildfires reported near Savona are under control

The highs for Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 are expected to be 32 degrees and 30 degrees, respectively.

“Then we’ll be shifting to a slightly cooler temperature regime as we get a westerly flow,” he said.

Next week, temperatures are expected to shift closer to normal, with highs around 23 degrees and lows around 10 degrees.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter