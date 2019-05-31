Thursday was third hottest May 30 in history of Ashcroft

The village also had one of the top five temperatures in the province for three of last four days

Ashcroft had the third hottest May 30 in its history yesterday, with a high of 33.9 degrees.

According to Environment Canada, the near record-breaking heat on Thursday made Ashcroft the hottest spot in B.C.

Meteorologist Armel Castellan said that overall, Ashcroft has had one of the top five temperatures in the province for three of the last four days.

On Wednesday, May 29, he said, Ashcroft was also the hottest spot in the province.

Monday, May 27, he added, was the fourth hottest May 27 on record for Ashcroft, at 31.7 degrees.

Castellan said Pemberton took the top hot spot on Tuesday, May 28 and Ashcroft was the third hottest in the province, at 33.3 degrees.

READ MORE: Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

The heat streak was expected to continue on May 31, he said, with a projected high of 33 degrees.

“There is certainly a chance of being the warmest spot in B.C. if not Canada,” he said.

However, he doubted that the temperature on Friday would come close to the record high of 35 degrees, recorded in 1986.

“That will be hard to beat,” he said.

Looking toward the weekend, Castellan said there is a chance there will be thunderstorms overnight on Friday.

Throughout the evening of Thursday, May 30, he added, there were more than 4,000 lightning strikes in the Southern Interior.

READ MORE: Wildfires reported near Savona are under control

The highs for Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 are expected to be 32 degrees and 30 degrees, respectively.

“Then we’ll be shifting to a slightly cooler temperature regime as we get a westerly flow,” he said.

Next week, temperatures are expected to shift closer to normal, with highs around 23 degrees and lows around 10 degrees.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Semi-trailer flips on Highway 5A south of Kamloops
Next story
RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Just Posted

Thursday was third hottest May 30 in history of Ashcroft

The village also had one of the top five temperatures in the province for three of last four days

Semi-trailer flips on Highway 5A south of Kamloops

DriveBC says the highway is down to single-lane traffic near Beresford Road

UPDATE: Wildfires reported near Savona are under control

BC Wildfire Service says the three fires are either being held by ground crews or are under control

Ashcroft HUB leading virtual walk to High Level for fire relief

HUB leading walk as part of ParticipACTION, will donate proceeds to fire relief efforts

Interior Health trying to recruit nursing staff for Ashcroft hospital

Lack of nurses — not physicians — behind recent spate of unexpected closures at site

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Most Read